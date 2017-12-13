Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

<< "Tech company professionals participate in technology show" - "Inductees announced for fall 2017 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter" >>

*** Empty Stocking Fund ***

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM

Donations may be made by mailing checks made out to the Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 10629, Goldsboro, NC 27532. Or donors can simply stop by the newspaper office at 310 N. Berkeley Blvd.

* IOTA Chapter, Beta Lambda Chapter, Delta Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society, $570.

* Dillon and Sue Wooten, $100, in memory of Louise Wooten Talley and Banks Cooper Talley.

* Letha Richardson, $25, in memory of Edward Earl Summers and Willie May Graham.

* Members of the Clee Davis Sunday school class -- Nahunta Friends Meeting, $100, in honor of our "teachers."

* Harold Herring and family, $100, in loving memory of Mabel Herring, a very special wife and mother who will always be forever in our hearts.

* Thomas Williams, $20, in honor of Braxton Smith.

* John Kinsey Jr., $10.

* John Kinsey III, $10.

* Brothers and Sisterly Love Group, $100.

TOTAL:

$27,905.68