Graduate of Goldsboro High School honored with W.C. Legacy Award

Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM

A Goldsboro High School graduate was recently honored with the W.C. Legacy Award from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Alumni Association.

Dr. Manuel Dudley, dean of Guilford Technical Community College's campus in Greensboro, is a 1990 GHS graduate. He is the son of Thelma Dudley of Wayne County and the grandson of the late Bishop Leamon Dudley and Ida Dorothy Dudley.

He is also a 1994 and 1997 graduate of UNC-G, where he received a bachelor in human development and family studies, a master's in counselor education and EdS in gerontology and completed his doctorate degree in leadership studies from NCA&T State University in 2011.

Each year the alumni association presents a series of awards, a tradition that began in 1960. The legacy award is given to alumni who have made significant contributions that exemplify value, character and integrity.

Dudley was recognized for his longstanding leadership and service on numerous community and state boards. For over two decades, he has served to advance affordable housing, mental health awareness, commitment to higher education and work in the state's community college system. In 2008, the N.C. Community College System recognized Dudley for his trailblazing work in the statewide minority male mentoring initiative. He was appointed to the N.C. Internship Council in 2015 and was named commissioner of the Greensboro Housing Authority in 2012.

He lives in Greensboro with his wife, Kimberly, and daughter, Sonni Myelle.