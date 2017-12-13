Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

Inductees announced for fall 2017 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter

By From staff reports

December 13, 2017

The fall 2017 inductees into Wayne Community College's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter are pictured, from left, Celeste Aguirre, Hope Mitchell, Kristen Rochelle, Aneesha LaFleur and Faith Mitchell; middle row, Maggie Anne Powell, Cristina Saldivar, Viviana Ponce-Castaneda, Joanna James, Lina Hamdan, Michaela Xayasomloth and Shaniqua Edmonson; and back row, Noah Hood, Brandon Avila, Jacob P. Rose, Daniel Boyette and Nestor Antonio. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, represents the top 10 percent of students enrolled. Aguirre, Avila, Mitchell, Ponce-Castaneda and Powell are dual enrolled in WCC and Wayne Early Middle College High School.