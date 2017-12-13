Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

Man shot in the buttocks on Central Heights Road

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 13, 2017 9:12 AM

A 57-year-old man is recovering after someone shot him in the buttocks early Tuesday morning.

The victim told officers he was walking south in the 3500 block of Central Heights Road when someone shot him in his hindquarters.

The victim continued walking down the road before flagging someone down. He was then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and not by an ambulance.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said it will be difficult for police to tease out any more information than they already have on the incident.

"You know, he said he has no idea who could've done that to him, so it's going to be really tough for us to get anything more out of that, but we're going to give it a shot -- no pun intended," Carmon said.

The shift on duty swept the scene looking for evidence and did not find much.

"They haven't found anything one way or another to indicate yes, this is where it happened, or to be able to say no, it didn't happen here," Carmon said.

Carmon said investigators have been unable to poke any holes in the man's story of how things unfolded, and it is "entirely possible that he's telling the truth."

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, you will be given a cash reward for the information.