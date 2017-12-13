Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

Man's car is struck by gunfire on Berkeley Boulevard and New Hope Road

By Ethan Smith

Police do not yet know whether gunfire that struck a man's vehicle Tuesday night was meant for him or someone else.

The victim's car was struck by a bullet when shots were fired near the crossroads of Berkeley Boulevard and New Hope Road at about 7:35 p.m.

The victim told police he was turning onto Berkeley Boulevard from New Hope Road when he heard gunfire around him.

Police responded to the shots fired call and had reports of people running.

Officers combed the area for evidence, using their flashlights to check for evidence in a ditch on the side of New Hope Road.

Capt. Trey Ball, supervisor of the shift that responded to the incident, said there were no injuries reported.

Officers met the victim at 205 Courtney Road, where the man went after the incident and discovered his car had been hit by a bullet.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he did not have any information on why the victim went to the residence on Courtney Road.

Ball said it was unclear how many people were shooting, and he did not know if the gunshots were going toward restaurants at the corner of the intersection or away from them.

There was no damage reported to any of the nearby businesses or parked cars, Ball said.

Carmon said there is no information on potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest, you will be given a cash reward for the information.