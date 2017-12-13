Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

Nominations sought for best small business in Wayne County

By From staff reports

December 13, 2017

Nominations are being sought for best small businesses in the county.

The Small Business Center at Wayne Community College, Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the Foundation of Wayne Community College are seeking nominations for "Small Business of the Year" and "Startup of the Year" awards.

Nominees for the 2017 awards must be based or operated in Wayne County and meet the U.S. Small Business Administration criteria for classification as a "small business." All legal small businesses are eligible, including those in agriculture, manufacturing, service sector, retail, and all forms of industry. Past winners are ineligible for the three award cycles immediately following their award.

The Small Business of the Year award will be given to the small business that has most demonstrated excellence in business practices, customer service, and community involvement. Other criteria include being a respected corporate citizen, exhibiting growth potential, and offering value to the community through either job creation or general positive image.

To qualify for "Startup of the Year," nominees must have opened their doors for the first time in either 2016 or 2017. The winner in this category will have "exhibited exceptional thoughtfulness and organization throughout the process of creating its business plan and seeing that plan through to fruition."

Anyone can nominate a business or nominate themselves. Other criteria can be found on the nomination forms, available through the Chamber website, www.waynecountychamber.com.

Packets must be submitted to the Small Business Center by Jan. 5, 2018.

Results will be announced and awards presented at the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce's Annual Banquet on Jan. 25, at the Goldsboro Event Center. Tickets for the event will available from the chamber. For more information, contact Linda Berard at 919-739-6940 or lrberard@waynecc.edu.