Tax deadline approaches
By From staff reports
Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM
Wayne County taxpayers have about a month remaining in which to pay their 2017 property taxes without being delinquent.
Property taxes are due Sept. 1, but people have until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.
A 2-percent penalty will be added to bills not paid by the Jan. 5 deadline.
An additional three-quarters of a percent will be added at the first of each following month to any outstanding balance until the bill is paid in full.
There are several payment options:
* In person at the tax office on the first floor of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex or left in a drop box located on the Ormond Avenue side of the courthouse.
* Online or by phone, but both those options carry a fee collected by the company that provides the service. The county does not receive any revenue from the fee.
* Remove the bottom portion of the bill, write a check and mail it in.
Bills that are mailed must be postmarked no later than Jan. 5 by the postal service. Office postal marks are not valid to show that the mailing met the deadline.
For more information, contact the Wayne County Tax Office at 919-731-1478 or
919-731-1461.