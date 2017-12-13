Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

<< "Looking forward, talking progress" - "Tax discount on the table" >>

Tax deadline approaches

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM

Wayne County taxpayers have about a month remaining in which to pay their 2017 property taxes without being delinquent.

Property taxes are due Sept. 1, but people have until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

A 2-percent penalty will be added to bills not paid by the Jan. 5 deadline.

An additional three-quarters of a percent will be added at the first of each following month to any outstanding balance until the bill is paid in full.

There are several payment options:

* In person at the tax office on the first floor of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex or left in a drop box located on the Ormond Avenue side of the courthouse.

* Online or by phone, but both those options carry a fee collected by the company that provides the service. The county does not receive any revenue from the fee.

* Remove the bottom portion of the bill, write a check and mail it in.

Bills that are mailed must be postmarked no later than Jan. 5 by the postal service. Office postal marks are not valid to show that the mailing met the deadline.

For more information, contact the Wayne County Tax Office at 919-731-1478 or

919-731-1461.