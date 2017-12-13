Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

Tech company professionals participate in technology show

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM

Technology professionals and representatives from several tech companies gathered at the Holiday Inn Express recently, as part of an information technology and cybersecurity show hosted by a group of local event planners.

Elizabeth Brewington, one of the event organizers, said the group -- currently without a name -- came together after Hurricane Matthew.

"After the hurricane hit, a lot of event planners went under, went out of business," she said. "So we decided we wanted to get together and do something to benefit the community."

Speakers from all over the information technology field shared their thoughts on the issues facing the cybersecurity field. Glenn Royster, from Wayne Community College, talked about some of the programs the school offers, and why those classes are important.

"As technology progresses, nobody wants to buy a device which doesn't connect with all the other devices," he said. "But, as we improve how these devices connect with each other, it also creates new ways for people to get in and access our information."

That tension between connectivity and security is an issue which cybersecurity professionals have to address, he said. Wayne Community College offers classes in cybersecurity and other related fields for students to learn how to handle those kinds of problems.

David Robinson, honorary consul for Japan in North Carolina, was the event's keynote speaker. He spoke about the growing cybersecurity market, which he said is estimated to grow to a $202.36 billion industry by 2024. In addition, he said, cybercrime has exploded, causing billions in losses each year and giving hackers an average 1,500 percent return on their investment.

Brewington said that having people like Robinson and other tech professionals come to Goldsboro will help bring jobs to the area.

"The first step is that we need to get our knowledge level up to that of larger cities," she said. "By bringing in professionals from out of the area, it can help drive knowledge on important issues like this."

Bringing those professionals -- the decision makers, Brewington called them -- to Goldsboro also provides a networking opportunity. If the people in the area can become educated on emerging issues, companies who come to Goldsboro for talks may want to come back to do business.

Brewington said the event planning group will hold another event -- a "Hairathon and Style Show" -- on Jan. 29.