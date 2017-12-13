Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 13

The Platters to perform at Brookdale

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM

The Platters music group released such hits as "Only You," "The Great Pretender," "Twilight Time" and "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes."

And on Thursday they will be performing in concert in Goldsboro, says Kelly Helms, sales and marketing manager at Brookdale Berkeley Boulevard.

"Come celebrate Christmas with the legendary Platters," she said of the free event planned to start at 2:30 p.m.

Brookdale is the former Sterling House, 1800 N. Berkeley Blvd.

"It's just sort of a community event," Helms said. "We like to give back to the community."

Arrive early to get a good seat. For more information on the concert, call Helms at 919-394-1896.