Wayne Community College, Brevard College sign agreement for ag course credits

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 13, 2017 5:50 AM

Wayne Community College and Brevard College have signed an agreement to allow agricultural students' course credits to flow seamlessly between the schools.

The transfer articulation agreement allows students who earn associate degrees in agriculture at Wayne Community College to have those courses count for up to half of the required coursework for a bachelor of science in environmental studies with a concentration in sustainable agriculture at Brevard College.

Brevard subscribes to the N.C. comprehensive articulation agreement under which students earning associate in arts and associate in science degrees from the state's community colleges are assured admission and are admitted with junior status at four-year institutions. The new agreement gives recipients of WCC Associate in Applied Science degrees the opportunity to receive credit toward general education requirements and to have agriculture coursework that was completed with at least a "C" receive credit toward Brevard's bachelor of science in environmental studies with a concentration in sustainable agriculture.