*** Empty Stocking Fund ***
By From staff reports
Published in News on December 14, 2017 5:50 AM
• Jerry and Gwendolyn DeVaughn, $100.
• The Logan Family, $50, in memory of James and Akina Logan.
• Edward Brewington, $50, in memory of Margaret H. Brewington.
• Lorie Tisdale and Mark Price, $50, in memory of our fathers and mother Odell Foss Ray and Joan Price.
• Goldsboro Host Lions Club Outreach, $100.
• Mount Pleasant M.B. Church, $100.
• Brenda Gray Peele, $25, in loving memory of my mother, Gladys Minshew Gray.
• Sanctuary Choir of Best Grove Church, $100.
• Barbara and Terry Holloman, $25, in memory of our parents.
• Henry Howell, $200, in loving memory of Geneva Edgerton Howell and in memory of Charlie B. Howell.
• Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department at Wayne UNC Health Care, $115.
• The Radford Family, $100.
• Mr. Augustus, $100, in memory of my loving wife, Delores White Augustus.
• Anonymous, $100, in memory of Shields.
• Walter Richardson and Deborah Richardson Jones, $100, in memory of their mother, Nancy Mae Richardson.
• State Employees Retirees Club, $50.