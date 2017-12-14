Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 14

*** Empty Stocking Fund ***

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 14, 2017 5:50 AM

• Jerry and Gwendolyn DeVaughn, $100.

• The Logan Family, $50, in memory of James and Akina Logan.

• Edward Brewington, $50, in memory of Margaret H. Brewington.

• Lorie Tisdale and Mark Price, $50, in memory of our fathers and mother Odell Foss Ray and Joan Price.

• Goldsboro Host Lions Club Outreach, $100.

• Mount Pleasant M.B. Church, $100.

• Brenda Gray Peele, $25, in loving memory of my mother, Gladys Minshew Gray.

• Sanctuary Choir of Best Grove Church, $100.

• Barbara and Terry Holloman, $25, in memory of our parents.

• Henry Howell, $200, in loving memory of Geneva Edgerton Howell and in memory of Charlie B. Howell.

• Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department at Wayne UNC Health Care, $115.

• The Radford Family, $100.

• Mr. Augustus, $100, in memory of my loving wife, Delores White Augustus.

• Anonymous, $100, in memory of Shields.

• Walter Richardson and Deborah Richardson Jones, $100, in memory of their mother, Nancy Mae Richardson.

• State Employees Retirees Club, $50.