AgCarolina Farm Credit collects more than 780 toy for Toys for Tots

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 15, 2017 12:03 PM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo For the third consecutive year, AgCarolina Farm Credit announced a donation of toys from members and employees for local needy children. Over 780 toys were collected in the toy collection drive. The Toys for Tots campaign began in September in conjunction with customer appreciation events held at AgCarolina Farm Credit's 12 branches in eastern North Carolina.

Members and employees were also able to purchase raffle tickets for a rocking bench donated by a member of the Rocky Mount branch.

The raffle generated more than $1,300 with all funds going to purchase toys for the toy drive.

AgCarolina's Rocky Mount branch was the host of a celebration of the efforts of customers and employees on Nov. 28.

Representatives of Toys for Tots and each of AgCarolina's branches were on site for the reception. All toy donations will benefit local North Carolina children.

"The Toys for Tots campaign is an opportunity for AgCarolina to impact the communities we serve during the holiday season," said AgCarolina President and chief executive officer Dave Corum.

"Our members and employees continue to come together in support of needy children in eastern North Carolina. The day of our Toys for Tots celebration has become one of my favorite days throughout the year. We thank all of our members and employees for their efforts in the Toys for Tots campaign."

AgCarolina Farm Credit is a farmer-owned financial cooperative with headquarters in Raleigh. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in central and eastern North Carolina. AgCarolina Farm Credit has over $1.4 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to nearly 3,000 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Credit life insurance, appraisal services, and leasing are also available through AgCarolina Farm Credit.