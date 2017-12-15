Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 15

<< "AgCarolina Farm Credit collects more than 780 toy for Toys for Tots" -

Beekeepers of the Neuse to present basic beekeeping class

By Staff Reports

Published in News on December 15, 2017 12:03 PM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo The Beekeepers of the Neuse, in partnership with the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Office, will present the basic beekeeping class. The class is open to anyone interested in becoming a new beekeeper or wanting to refresh their knowledge and skills.

The Beekeepers of the Neuse, in partnership with the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Office, will present the basic beekeeping class.

The class is open to anyone interested in becoming a new beekeeper or wanting to refresh their knowledge and skills.

Bee School and getting ready for spring go hand-in-hand," said Robin DeMark, Bee School oordinator. "We have Master Gardeners and agricultural students take the course to learn how to keep bees to pollinate gardens and large crops. Everything you learn about beekeeping helps expands your knowledge about entomology, environmental science and, of course, honey production. We need more beekeepers throughout every county in our state to help a declining bee population. Worldwide honey bees have a direct impact on our natural food sources."

The classes will be at the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Office, 208 W. Chestnut St., on Jan. 13, 20 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early registration is encouraged to ensure that textbooks and class materials are ready for the first day of class.

The cost of the class is $60 per person or $85 per family. The cost includes a textbook, classroom training materials/notebook, refreshments and ongoing training with a certified beekeeper/mentor. There is a limit of one textbook per individual or family.

"Students have a unique opportunity to study with beekeepers who have many years of experience," said James Dove, Beekeepers of the Neuse Vice President.

"We create an interactive learning environment where students participate in class demonstrations and can ask experienced beekeepers, instructors and a veterinarian about their best practices. To have this type of access to a specialized group of state certified beekeepers is priceless."

To register, mail the form and check to Beekeepers of the Neuse, P.O. Box 977, Goldsboro, N.C., 27533-0977. Registrations recieved before Dec. 15 will get a discount. For payments received by Dec. 15, registration costs are $50 for individual and $75 per family.

Credit cards will be accepted on registration day.

Make checks or money orders payable to Beekeepers of the Neuse. People interested in the class can also register on-site at 8:00 a.m., Jan. 13, at the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Office.

For more information call the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Office at (919) 731-1520 or email neusebeekeeper@gmail.com.

To pick up a registration form and a class syllabus, stop by the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Office during business hours.

To download a copy of these forms, visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeekeepersOfTheNeuse or visit our web site at www.BeekeepersOfTheNeuse.com