Local News > Archive > December 2017 > 15

<< "St. Luke United Methodist Church's music director to retire on Dec. 31" - "AgCarolina Farm Credit collects more than 780 toy for Toys for Tots" >>

Two arrested and one cited for possession of heroin and meth

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 15, 2017 12:03 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested two people and cited a third on drug charges Friday morning, after finding heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

According to the report, sheriff's deputies conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of Bill Lane Road and Arrington Bridge Road at around 3 a.m. Friday. Inside, officers found Justin Robert Grosso, 35, of 512B W. New Hope Road, Anthony Scott Carter, 23, of 317 Ebenezer Church Road and Brooke Rheand Martin, 20, of 802 W. Grantham St.

During the stop, deputies noticed "suspicious activity" according to the report, and conducted a search, which turned up .67 grams of heroin, one gram of oxycodone and .5 grams of methamphetamine as well as items of drug paraphernalia.

Carter was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $1,500 secured bond. Martin was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond. Grosso was cited and released, according to the report.